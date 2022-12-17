tips to protect the body’s main bone structure during everyday activities — English (Brazil)

Carrying excessive weight, lack of physical exercise, inappropriate positions and poor posture when lying down. These are some actions that are very harmful to the health of the spine, the essential bone structure of the back that supports the body.

There are professions in which workers need to be on their feet for many hours, such as waiters, salespeople and clerks, for example. On the other hand, sitting for a long time, as is the case with professional drivers, can also be harmful to the back.

In addition to adults, children also need posture care to maintain spine health. One of the precautions is with the backpack that the little ones carry to school. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the bag cannot exceed 10% of the child’s weight. It is recommended that it has a padded back and the possibility of adjustment, so that the backpack is as close as possible to the child.

The Ministry of Health prepared other tips for spine protection:

The best way to lie on your side is with a pillow between your head and shoulder and another between your legs;

Avoid sleeping on your stomach, it forces your spine and makes breathing difficult;

When picking up a heavy object from the floor, lower with your legs bent;

When working in front of a table or typing on the computer, keep your back straight, leaning against the back of the chair and your legs under the table, avoiding crossing them;

When driving for hours at a time, it is important to keep your back straight, perfectly supported by the backrest;

Do not carry backpacks or bags with the weight on one side. The backpack should be supported on both shoulders and the bags divided in both hands.

Daily tasks

Everyone likes to leave the house with their clothes ironed, but this simple activity also requires care. If you’re ironing, make sure the table is high enough so you don’t have to bend over. If you need to stand for a long time, try using a small support (about the size of a brick) to place alternately under your feet.

When walking, look straight ahead, keeping your abdomen tight. The ideal type of shoe for everyday life should be closed at the back to give stability to the steps.

And many people like to watch television to try to fall asleep. Avoid watching TV in bed, but rather sitting properly. Some people nap while watching TV and the head droops, getting into a position that can cause pain and muscle tightness.

Another fundamental care is when waking up. After many hours of sleep, the spine is in a state of rest. Try to get up calmly. Without lifting your head, lie on your side, bend your legs and propel your body with your hand.

cell phone use

Improper posture during prolonged use of cell phones and other mobile devices can compromise spinal health. According to the orthopedist and head of the Center for Diseases of the Spine at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics (Into), Ricardo Meirelles, reading a message on the cell phone, for example, leaning the neck down and forward, can increase by up to five times the weight the head exerts on the spine.

“At rest, when the ears are aligned with the shoulders, the head of an adult person weighs five kilos. An incorrect posture, with an inclination of more than 60 degrees of the head, increases this weight to up to 30 kilos”, explains Meirelles.

The so-called Text Neck Syndrome causes an overload on the musculature and vertebral joints, which can cause pain in the back of the neck, radiating to the shoulders or back and headache in the back of the head.

To avoid this damage, the orthopedist advises on the correct way to use the cell phone. “It’s important to always keep the screens at eye level, keeping your head centered, aligning your ears with your shoulders, and every 20 or 30 minutes doing stretches and changing positions”, he says.

“It’s also important to pay attention to ergonomics when sitting for long periods. Maintaining lumbar support in chairs and footrest is essential,” he adds.

The doctor also points out that prevention is the best way to avoid chronic injuries caused by poor posture, including the degeneration of intervertebral discs, with the appearance of protrusions and hernias, and osteoarthritis of the vertebral joints.

“The regular practice of exercises to develop a firm musculature and a good range of movements is fundamental to maintain an adequate body posture”, concludes the specialist.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health