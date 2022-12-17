1.4 million bivalent doses against Covid-19 arrive in Brazil — Português (Brasil)

Brazilian Natural Medicine

The Ministry of Health received, early this Tuesday (13), 1.4 million new doses of Covid-19 vaccines of the bivalent type, which protects against the original Ômicron variant and the BA1 variant.

With this shipment, Brazil already has 4.5 million doses delivered so far. The immunizers are from Pfizer, which has a contract signed with the Health Ministry for the delivery of all available immunizers, with updates, and approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

The vaccines will undergo evaluation and analysis by the National Institute for Quality Control in Health and will be distributed after the Ministry of Health releases a technical note, with guidance on application and target audience.

Soon, Brazil will also have immunizers adapted to the Ômicron BA4 and BA5 variants, already ordered with the manufacturer. The forecast is that by December 19, the Ministry of Health will have around 9 million bivalent doses available.

