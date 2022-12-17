Ministry of Health signs protocol for unprecedented agreement on the incorporation of medication for AME — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health signed, this Wednesday (14), a protocol of intentions for the elaboration of the risk-sharing agreement in the process of incorporation of the abeparvoveque onasemnogen, Zolgensma. This is the most recent medication incorporated into the Unified Health System (SUS) for the treatment of type 1 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Thus, the Federal Government launches a new drug incorporation policy, further expanding access and availability of new technologies to the public health system. It is the first managed access agreement in which payment will be made in installments and based on performance, that is, based on the result of the therapy.

The incorporated drug is indicated for the treatment of children with SMA type I, up to six months of age, who are not on invasive ventilation for more than 16 hours a day. It is estimated that around 400 children are currently undergoing treatment.

“Assistance to people with AME is one of the most legitimate guidelines we have. Only in attention to this health condition, we incorporated the three main therapeutic alternatives“, highlighted the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

The act of signing the protocol was attended by Laíssa Guerreira, a young Paralympic boccia athlete and activist for the rights of people with SMA. “This is a moment that will be remembered for people in the AME community. It is a legacy. There is hope in knowing that the new babies will not have to go through what I went through in my early childhood”, she said, moved.

The manufacturer will only receive the subsequent installments after the first year of the infusion if the child reaches the motor milestones (gain equal to or greater than 4 points on the Chop-intend scale) and their maintenance at the end of the fourth and fifth year. The payment was defined in five annual installments, of 20% of the value each, according to the expected results. The Medicines Market Regulation Chamber (CMED) set the drug price at R$ 6.4 million and the value proposed for incorporation into the SUS was R$ 5.7 million.

incorporation process

The abeparvoveque onasemnogen was evaluated by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technology in the SUS (Conitec) and by public consultation – more than 1,200 participants sent contributions. The ultra-rare genetic disease, which affects the spinal motor neuron, already has two drugs incorporated into the SUS: nusinersena and risdiplam, both for continuous use.

Zolgensma must be available at SUS within 180 days and must also be included in the List of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) within the same period. Since the beginning of 2019, the Ministry of Health has invested more than BRL 3.8 billion in the treatment of rare diseases.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health