Children with disabilities receive specialized care at SUS — Português (Brasil)

An extra chromosome does not alter the curiosity and willingness to play in little Ágatha Lacerda, 3 years old, who lives in Samambaia, Federal District. Diagnosed with Down syndrome at birth, the girl is among the nearly four million children with disabilities in Brazil. Under the watchful eye of mother Andréa Lacerda, 46, the girl reconciles a routine of everyday activities, such as school and games, with treatments and rehabilitation activities, essential for physical and mental development.

In this month of December, in which the National Day of Children with Disabilities is celebrated, the Ministry of Health explains that Down syndrome is a genetic alteration caused by an atypical cell division, in which there is an extra Y in what should be the pair of chromosomes 21, consisting only of X and Y.

Early diagnosis, guaranteed access to specialized services, comprehensive care and multidisciplinary assistance, under an interdisciplinary logic, are recommendations of the Ministry of Health, in accordance with the National Policy for Persons with Disabilities and guidelines of the Care Network for Persons with Disabilities (RCPD).

The Unified Health System (SUS) is responsible for a health care network that guarantees essential services for these children from 0 to 14 years old. A structure that has accompanied Ágatha since the first days of her life. Although the girl’s condition could have been identified during pregnancy, Andréa says that there was no evidence of the change and, as she had three other children who did not have the syndrome, the trisomy was unexpected for the family.

At first, the mother admits that she was scared, but supported and with the guidance received at the Regional Hospital of Samambaia, she was able to seek the necessary care for the child. 90 days ago the girl underwent a surgical procedure to correct a malformation in the heart, a common condition for people with Down syndrome. In addition, she is being evaluated to undergo two other interventions resulting from the deficiency, an ophthalmological one and a gallbladder treatment. All consultations have been provided free of charge at SUS, with referral from the Interdisciplinary Reference Center for Down Syndrome (Cris Down), which covers the area where the family lives. “She has received all the support, I have nothing to complain about. For Down’s patients, everything is very structured. After this heart surgery, she can do physical activities, she doesn’t feel short of breath or tired”, celebrates Andréa.

With good humour, the mother is proud of her daughter’s disposition, which is bright and very active. “There are families that take time to accept, each one reacts in a different way, but in my case, I quickly understood and we started the journey, which is a long one. This year she started early education, with medical referral and next year to a regular class, with a support monitor, according to the medical report. She is very eager to learn. The week is very busy, but it’s her future”, observes Andréa.

Side dish

A person with a disability is considered to be someone who has a long-term physical, intellectual or sensory impairment, which may hinder their full and effective participation in society on an equal basis with others. Caring for a child with a disability, by monitoring child development in the first years of life, is an essential task for health promotion, prevention and early intervention.

In Brazil, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that 70% of deficiencies could be avoided or mitigated with proper medical follow-up; exams in pregnant women and newborns; monitoring of child growth; monitoring of diabetics; hypertensive and people with leprosy.

For Marcelo Ares, medical coordinator of the Association for Assistance to Disabled Children (AACD), early diagnosis allows specific treatments to be instituted for some diseases and rehabilitation measures that can positively affect the natural history and functional prognosis of patients. “It is possible that approaches in the area of ​​rehabilitation start early, expanding the possibilities of functional gains and avoiding complications or sequelae. In addition, it is possible to better welcome and clarify the family in relation to the current and future condition of the patient”, he advises.

Although it has its own structure and partnerships with the private network, around 80% of AACD patients receive care through the SUS. The non-profit institution supports thousands of families with people with disabilities and helps to disseminate information about the care offered by the public network.

care network

Primary Health Care (PHC) is the main gateway, care coordinator, organizer of actions and services available in the network and plays a fundamental role in the early identification of symptoms that require greater attention. In this way, health care for children with disabilities in the SUS takes place at the various levels of PHC, including the Basic Health Units (BHU), Family Health Support Center (NASF) and Family Health Strategy (ESF).

With regard to rehabilitation/habilitation, the Care Network for Persons with Disabilities (RCPD), within the scope of the SUS, also has components at the points of specialized, hospital, urgency and emergency care. The specialized component is primarily composed of the Specialized Rehabilitation Centers (CER), health establishments qualified in only one rehabilitation service and orthopedic workshops, which must be articulated with each other in the component of specialized care in auditory, physical, intellectual, visual rehabilitation. , ostomy and multiple disabilities, as well as with the other components of the health care network.

The rehabilitation services of the RCPD, in whatever modality, must guarantee the provision of comprehensive and qualified care, such as welcoming the user, initial assessment, diagnosis, preparation of a Unique Therapeutic Project, individual care, specialized care, reassessment, guidance to personal caregivers, companions and family members, as well as carrying out intersectoral articulation with social protection services, education, sports, culture, among others, with the aim of expanding the scope of care, inclusion and improvement of the quality of life of the disabled person.

Juliana Oliveira

Ministry of Health