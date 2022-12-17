Ministry of Health launches book on the implementation of Previne Brasil — Português (Brasil)

The current financing model for Primary Health Care (PHC) completes, this month, three years of implementation. To celebrate the milestone and recognize the best initiatives within the scope of Previne Brasil, the Ministry of Health started this Thursday (15) the National Seminar on Qualification of PHC Performance: Good Management Practices. On the occasion, the folder announced three releases of publications that are already available online and for download.

The first of these is the book Actions for the Implementation of the Previne Brasil program: Financing Model for Primary Health Care.

The 182-page material contains details on how the model works, actions carried out from 2019 to 2022, results of federal seminars and workshops, in addition to technical visits to municipalities, advances and evolution of the evaluated indicators.

“One of the main objectives was to try to find out what a municipality does to do well in the program, within its conditions”, pointed out the secretary of Primary Care of the Ministry of Health (Saps), Raphael Câmara. “Analyzing all the data, what becomes clear is the commitment of management. In all municipalities with excellent grades that I visited, an ascension curve is always presented, that is, there is work to improve performance”, he concluded.

More deliveries

Then, two more lines of care were announced that had just entered the online platform, one on chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and the other on low back pain.

These materials present technical standardizations that explain the organization of the offer in the Unified Health System (SUS), describe the patient’s routine and itinerary in each case and provide useful information for managers, health professionals and citizens.

With the new insertions, 22 lines of care are now available: stroke in adults; asthma; breast cancer; adult depression; type 2 diabetes mellitus; chronic kidney disease in adults; Chest pain; viral hepatitis; systemic arterial hypertension in adults; HIV/Aids in adults; acute myocardial infarction; adult heart failure; adult obesity; people with dementia; childcare and hebiculture; smoking; adult anxiety disorder; alcohol use disorders in adults; autism spectrum disorder in children; and congenital Zika virus infection syndrome. Two more lines are expected to be launched later this year: prenatal care and cervical cancer, totaling 24.

Finally, the event was also the stage for the launch of four Referral Protocols from Primary Care to Specialized Care. The works are the result of a partnership with the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) for the preparation of referrals and had the participation of 27 specialties.

To access the thematic materials, click on the links below:

Recognition

The national seminar ends this Friday (16), the day on which the highlight will be the delivery of prizes to municipalities that achieved the best grades in the program – measured every four months by the performance of seven indicators in local administrations. In addition to the small cities, which occupy the top of the list with the maximum score, there will also be recognition of the five best by category: medium size, large size, metropolises and capitals.

The stream is available on the Saps YouTube channel.

Laisa Queiroz

Ministry of Health