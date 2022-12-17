Brazilian Natural Medicine

Ministry of Health launches book on the implementation of Previne Brasil — Português (Brasil)

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 48 mins ago
2 minutes read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report







The current financing model for Primary Health Care (PHC) completes, this month, three years of implementation. To celebrate the milestone and recognize the best initiatives within the scope of Previne Brasil, the Ministry of Health started this Thursday (15) the National Seminar on Qualification of PHC Performance: Good Management Practices. On the occasion, the folder announced three releases of publications that are already available online and for download.

The first of these is the book Actions for the Implementation of the Previne Brasil program: Financing Model for Primary Health Care.

The 182-page material contains details on how the model works, actions carried out from 2019 to 2022, results of federal seminars and workshops, in addition to technical visits to municipalities, advances and evolution of the evaluated indicators.

“One of the main objectives was to try to find out what a municipality does to do well in the program, within its conditions”, pointed out the secretary of Primary Care of the Ministry of Health (Saps), Raphael Câmara. “Analyzing all the data, what becomes clear is the commitment of management. In all municipalities with excellent grades that I visited, an ascension curve is always presented, that is, there is work to improve performance”, he concluded.

More deliveries
Then, two more lines of care were announced that had just entered the online platform, one on chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and the other on low back pain.

These materials present technical standardizations that explain the organization of the offer in the Unified Health System (SUS), describe the patient’s routine and itinerary in each case and provide useful information for managers, health professionals and citizens.

With the new insertions, 22 lines of care are now available: stroke in adults; asthma; breast cancer; adult depression; type 2 diabetes mellitus; chronic kidney disease in adults; Chest pain; viral hepatitis; systemic arterial hypertension in adults; HIV/Aids in adults; acute myocardial infarction; adult heart failure; adult obesity; people with dementia; childcare and hebiculture; smoking; adult anxiety disorder; alcohol use disorders in adults; autism spectrum disorder in children; and congenital Zika virus infection syndrome. Two more lines are expected to be launched later this year: prenatal care and cervical cancer, totaling 24.

Finally, the event was also the stage for the launch of four Referral Protocols from Primary Care to Specialized Care. The works are the result of a partnership with the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) for the preparation of referrals and had the participation of 27 specialties.

To access the thematic materials, click on the links below:

Recognition

The national seminar ends this Friday (16), the day on which the highlight will be the delivery of prizes to municipalities that achieved the best grades in the program – measured every four months by the performance of seven indicators in local administrations. In addition to the small cities, which occupy the top of the list with the maximum score, there will also be recognition of the five best by category: medium size, large size, metropolises and capitals.

The stream is available on the Saps YouTube channel.

Laisa Queiroz
Ministry of Health



Official content – Fact Check – Verified

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 48 mins ago
2 minutes read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

tips to protect the body’s main bone structure during everyday activities — English (Brazil)

5 mins ago

1.4 million bivalent doses against Covid-19 arrive in Brazil — Português (Brasil)

14 mins ago

Ministry of Health signs protocol for unprecedented agreement on the incorporation of medication for AME — CMIO(Brazil)

23 mins ago

Ministry of Health Cultural Center celebrates 100 years of palace with cultural tour

30 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.