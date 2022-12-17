Professionals are awarded for successful experiences in indigenous territories — Português (Brasil)

Health professionals responsible for the six most successful experiences and practices of the network formed by the Centers for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs), of the Special Indigenous Health Districts (Dsei), were awarded with an exchange program at the office of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in Washington, United States.

The selection took place among 105 enrolled works. The winners were presented during the II ExpoCievs & VII National Meeting of the Cievs Network, which took place from December 5th to 7th through a webconference.

More than 350 professionals from all over the country participated in the event, which reflects the strengthening of epidemiological intelligence units in surveillance, alert and response actions. The enrolled works competed in six axes: notification, detection, sorting and verification; event monitoring; responses to health events; technological innovations; analyzes of applied surveillance data and risk assessment.

Those chosen were the most voted in their categories among all participating states and municipalities, based on an assessment by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), in partnership with the Health Surveillance Secretariat. (SVS), from the Ministry of Health.

axis winner Analysis of Applied Surveillance, Alert and Response Data, nurse Katherine Jeronimo Lima, from Dsei Ceará, highlighted that the award is the recognition of hard work and dedication. “It was exciting to be among the top six, making it possible to give visibility to the actions carried out. With the award, I will learn from nationally and internationally renowned professionals in the field of collective and global health”, she celebrated.

During the event, initiatives carried out in the national and international scenario for the strengthening of intelligence in public health, known in English as Public Health Intelligence (PHI)in order to guarantee an epidemiological intelligence service in the three spheres of SUS management.

The Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance is responsible for implementing intelligence in the process of monitoring global threats to health, through the collection and monitoring of information. Currently, the Cievs Network is formed by 186 units, distributed in 27 federative units, 26 capitals, 34 Special Indigenous Health Districts (Dsei), 46 strategic municipalities, 14 border municipalities, 38 regional units and one national unit, which coordinates this network.

Check out the axes and the winning works and professionals in each category:

Axis: Notification, detection, triage, verification – Notification Instrument for Cases of Outbreaks Occurring in the State of Mato Grosso do Sul – Lívia de Mello Maziero, State Cievs.

Event monitoring – International Mass Event Monitoring: the experience with the 24th Summer Deaf Olympics – Andrea Gurgel Batista Leite Dal Bo – Cievs Estratégicos, Caxias do Sul (RS).

Responses to health events/Outbreak investigation/Risk communication Challenges in investigating an outbreak in an indigenous area – Wânia de Fátima Faraoni Bertanha – Cievs Dsei Xingu, Canarana (MT).

Technological innovations – Development of a notification QR Code as a participatory surveillance strategy with population engagement – Eleonora Batista Leão Ferreira – Cievs Regional, Rio Verde (GO).

Analysis of applied surveillance, alert and response data – Indigenous morbidity in the Ceará Special Indigenous Health District – Katherine Jeronimo Lima – Cievs Dsei Ceará, Fortaleza (CE).

Risk assessment – ​​Cievs Rio performance in mass events in the city of Rio de Janeiro – Caio Luiz Pereira Ribeiro – Cievs Capital, Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

Ministry of Health