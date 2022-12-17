Conference of the Ministry of Health discusses good practices in the SUS — CMIO(Brazil)

The 1st National Conference on Health Care Planning brought together health professionals, managers and academics from across the country to share and promote good practices carried out in the Unified Health System (SUS). The event, held between December 12th and 13th, had 1,236 registrations and was an initiative of Albert Einstein Hospital, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), within the scope of the Support for the Institutional Development of the Unified Health System (Proadi-SUS).

The central theme of the conference was “weaving networks with the generation of knowledge and practice based on evidence” and five thematic axes: quality and patient safety in the Health Care Network (RAS); assistance in palliative care in the RAS; organization of mental health care in PHC; territory and population-based management; and integrated care between APS, AAE and Hospital Care in the care of chronic conditions.

The director of the Department of Family Health (SAPS/MS), Renata Maria de Oliveira Costa, emphasized that there are countless advances in Primary Care based on the Family Health Strategy, but there are still many challenges to overcome. “The need to organize processes related to the territory, immunization, reception, the classification of vulnerability and family risk, the risk stratification of risk subpopulations, among others, is not exhausted”, she pointed out.

Results

One of the event’s lectures, entitled “The Territory Lives”, pointed out the predictions of the National Primary Care Plan (PNAB) on the subject and the need to complement and update territorialization whenever necessary, in order to guarantee that its benefits reach the target. constantly expected potential.

In addition to cultural expositions, the conference also explained about the generation of knowledge and evidence-based practice in the organization of Health Care Networks, integrated care in the care of chronic conditions, and quality and patient safety in the RAS. The end of the event was marked by the voting and selection of the three best works in each of the presentation modalities: coordinated communication, electronic poster and cultural exhibition.

Works awarded in the Coordinated Communication modality:

1st place – Title: Challenges of computerization in the registration process, family risk stratification and risk of subpopulations: an experience report (BA). Authors: Andreas Brehme Monteiro de Carvalho, Irilene do Nascimento França, Laise Cristina de Seixas Lisboa Abreu.

2nd place – Title: Implementation of the state center for Specialized Care for Maternal and Child Care in the Microregion of Araçuaí: experience report (MG). Authors: Gisely Ferreira Lima, Kelly Bianca Vieira, Christina Coelho Nunes, Érika Guimarães Lage, Raquel Guieiro Cruz.

3rd place – Title: Improving the (re)territorialization of the area covered by UBS Jardim das Palmas Careful Management of the Population Base Aiming at Improving Access (SP). Authors: Paloma Ribeiro Luna Dourado Arima, Nanci Vaquero, Priscila Senna Mayrbaurl, Maria Teresa Rosa, Najila da Rocha Santos, Bruna Caroline Viana da Silva, Rodrigo Ribeiro, Marcelo de Mesquita Spinola.

Prize-winning works in the Electronic Poster modality:

1st place – Title: Star Trek – Helga: planning process as a potential tool (SP) Authors: Matheus Rangel, Danielle Viana Ribeiro, Deborah Schmidt Pontano.

2nd place – Title: Experience report: psychosocial support for parents of children with mental disorders in Aldeias Altas (MA). Authors: LIVIA CRISTINA DA SILVA PAIVA, Deniely da Silva dos Prazeres, Núbia Oliveira da Silva, Núbia Selma Maciel Paiva, Adriano Lúcio da Silva Alves, Letícia Ananias.

3rd place – Title: Organization of Specialized Care in the Araçuaí Region: An Experience Report (MG). Authors: Deise Lima Santos, Karina CenciPertile, Bianca Kelly Santos Vieira.

Works awarded in the Cultural Exhibition modality:

1st place – Title: “With Love, SUS” – Open Letter from SUS to Municipal Guardians (MG). Authors: Hiago Daniel Herédia Luz, Camila Gabriela Gonzalez, Claudia Danyella Alves Leão Ribeiro.

2nd place – Title: So good to plan! (IF). Authors: Sheila Cristina de Souza Pinheiro.

3rd place – Title: The implementation of PlanificaSUS in the municipality of Bombinhas: assistance in the community of Praia da Tainha (SC). Authors: Marluci dos Santos Gonçalves 1, Paola Martins Ozório Cristofari, Mimária Fernanda Brás, Mariane Maria Antônia Borges, Juçara Eloiza da Silva.

