Technical note reinforces recommendations to expand immunization of Brazilians — Português (Brasil)

A technical note, prepared by the Primary Health Care (SAPS/MS) and Health Surveillance (SVS/MS) secretariats, based on the National Immunization Program, lists 15 recommendations aimed at professionals and managers, in addition to a step by step step on records of vaccination information.

The document recognizes vaccination actions as a care strategy within the scope of PHC, reinforces the importance of protocols, regulations, procedures for handling and administering vaccine doses, as ways to guarantee improvements in access and quality of health actions offered to the population .

In addition to equipped vaccination rooms with trained professionals, the Ministry of Health monitors the vaccination situation through the Indicator on ”Proportion of one-year-old children vaccinated in PHC against Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Hepatitis B, infections caused by haemophilus influenza and type b and inactivated poliomyelitis”, from Previne Brasil. The indicator assesses the proportion of surveillance coverage, based on the performance of the PHC teams in the municipalities.

Check out some recommendations described in the technical note:

Know the vaccines and the intervals recommended by the National Vaccination Calendar;

Conduct permanent and continuing education with PHC professionals to qualify practices in relation to vaccination and improve the quality of recording health information;

Guide parents, guardians and the population on the importance of keeping vaccines up to date, as well as on the benefits of immunization to guarantee health in all life cycles;

Guide during prenatal and childcare consultations, home visits, individual and collective consultations, as well as in all other contacts between health teams and the population about the importance of administering the vaccines recommended in the National Calendar of Vaccination;

Develop local strategies and carry out educational health communication actions, aimed at the community, to raise awareness of the importance of maintaining the complete vaccination schedule, combating false news related to immunization.

Check the full text of NT 283/2022

Ministry of Health