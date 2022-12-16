SUS promotes specific actions and services for albinos — Português (Brasil)

Albinism is a genetic mutation characterized by a deficit in the synthesis and distribution of melanin, which protects against ultraviolet radiation and is important for vision and skin health. To promote more accessibility to health services for this population, the Ministry of Health, through the Unified Health System (SUS), provides a series of services ranging from diagnosis to monitoring and treatment of associated diseases.

Giving visibility to this condition is fundamental to sensitize primary health care professionals and managers about the identification, promotion, prevention and necessary care for albinos. Among the main actions in this regard is the drafting of the Ordinance establishing the National Policy for Comprehensive Health Care for People with Albinism.

In addition, there are service centers that are reference, such as the Dermatology Clinic of Santa Casa de Misericórdia de São Paulo, with the Department of Ophthalmology of the same institution that has been developing the Pro-Albino Program for ten years, with the objective of reducing physical and psychological repercussions resulting from albinism. Currently, 350 patients are assisted, and about 30% are children.

With the support of the Ministry of Health, the Pró-Albino Program intends to increase the number of vacancies and attendances, also offering new modalities of exams, thus enabling greater care for these people, with the aim of replicating the program in other territories.

essential care

Service initiatives also aim to encourage the adequacy of registration in the e-SUS APS system, including specific groups and those in situations of social vulnerability, including people with albinism. Although present in different communities, research points to the prevalence of cases in the black population, as well as in indigenous and quilombola communities in the country.

In order to draw a more realistic epidemiological scenario, it is essential to expand the diagnosis and notification in the official information systems of the Ministry of Health. The early detection of albinism can change the life course of the individual and his family. With it, simple preventive measures, such as avoiding exposure to the sun and encouraging the use of sunscreen, can reduce the occurrence of malignancies (abnormal tissue growth) of the skin.

