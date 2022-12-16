At symposium on Covid-19 vaccine, Oxford experts discuss immunization of children — Português (Brasil)

Primary and booster pediatric vaccination was one of the main topics addressed by the various international and Brazilian specialists present during the international symposium organized by the Ministry of Health, last Monday (12), at the headquarters of the Pan American Health Organization ( PAHO), in Brasília (DF) to discuss the vaccination policy against Covid-19.

According to Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, children are at low risk for the disease. “When you consider, even going back to the beginning of the pandemic, the risk of severe illness or death in children was extremely low. Today, in the pediatric population, we were talking about age groups that have already had, generally, more than one infection. The virus was widely spread in schools. Therefore, we are not dealing with a totally unprotected population. The added benefit of vaccination at this point, that you already have immunity, is going to be extremely small,” he said.

“Unless you have groups of children who have never had contact with the virus, I find it extremely difficult to think now of children under 12 starting a new vaccination program. And in fact, even in those over 12 years old, if they are not vaccinated, unless they are in the risk groups, the additional benefits of vaccination in this age group will be very small” concluded Pollard.

The experts also discussed the latest research on the effects of vaccination in different countries around the world and cited studies that may indicate the impacts of immunization in the coming years, in addition to the importance of booster doses for the public that can already be vaccinated. They reinforced that, while studies on the impacts and cost-effectiveness of the bivalent vaccine are under development, the monovalent immunizers already available in Brazil are effective, safe and prevent serious cases and deaths from Covid-19.

“I think it would be great if we knew that a year or two from now we will have a seasonal Covid-19 where you can predict what just happened in the Northern Hemisphere that will probably happen here and then vaccine selection will be easier. But right now, if you use a bivalent vaccine that contains the original strain plus B1, none of them are circulating, so there’s no advantage in having that vaccine over one that just covers the original strain.”

Ministry of Health