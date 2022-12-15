At least 21,000 Brazilians are albinos; know the specific care — CMIO(Brazil)

Characterized by the partial or complete absence of melanin, the protein that gives skin, eyes and hair color, albinism is a rare condition, which affects approximately 21,000 Brazilians, according to estimates by the Secretariat of Primary Health Care (Saps). A genetic alteration that requires a series of specific care to guarantee a better quality of life and disease prevention for this population.

People with albinism have hypopigmentation, that is, the lack of pigments that can cause greater sensitivity in the skin, in addition to visual problems, such as low vision. Primary Health Care offers comprehensive and preferential care through the Unified Health System (SUS) to albinos from diagnosis onwards, in addition to monitoring and preventing associated diseases.

There are two categories of expression of the condition, the non-syndromic forms, in which the skin, hair and eyes are affected (oculocutaneous albinism) or only the eyes (ocular albinism). The second comprises the syndromic forms, when in addition to oculocutaneous albinism, other organs are impacted, such as the lungs, intestines and nervous system.

most common problems

In addition to being responsible for skin color, melanin protects against the action of ultraviolet radiation. As albinos have a deficiency in the production of this protein, they are more susceptible to damage caused by the sun, especially those who live in hot regions and with prolonged and intense exposure to solar radiation.

People with some type of albinism often develop skin lesions, increasing the mortality rate in this group. Some of these problems may arise in childhood, such as solar erythema – burns resulting from excessive exposure to sunlight or sunlamps; photoaging — premature skin aging due to sun exposure; premalignant and malignant precancerous or cancerous lesions.

The most recurrent type of albinism is oculocutaneous (OCA), which is an alteration caused by the complete absence of melanin at birth or by low production of melanin throughout life. This population has white hair, skin, iris color and vision problems.

Regardless of the type of genetic mutation, visual vulnerability is a feature common to all types of albinism. This peculiarity is caused by incorrect development of the optic nerve pathways, responsible for transporting stimuli to the brain, and malformation of the retina. The most common vision problems in this condition are:

Astigmatism

strabismus

Photophobia

Hyperopia

Myopia

Nystagmus (rapid, involuntary eye movement)

Blurred vision, among other aggravations

Diagnosis

Despite the physical aspects perceived in the first days of life, such as changes in the pigmentation of the skin, hair, eyelashes and eyebrows, confirming the diagnosis of albinism depends on physical and genetic analysis. Dermatological examinations are usually performed, combined with an ophthalmological evaluation, which identifies possible mutations. Finally, a genetic analysis completes the clinical diagnosis and determines the type of albinism.

It is worth mentioning that the clinical spectrum of albinism may vary in each individual. The skin tone can vary from white to slightly more brown tones; the hair can be totally white, yellowish, reddish or brownish and the eyes reddish due to the complete absence of pigment, letting the vessels of the retina, blue or brownish, show through.

Albinism is identified in all population groups, regardless of race, ethnicity, skin color, sex, social class and in all countries of the world. The condition does not compromise physical, mental development or intellectual capacity and, genetically, it has a recessive character, that is, for it to manifest, the altered genes need to be transmitted by the father and mother, who are carriers of the mutations.

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health