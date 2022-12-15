Brazilian Natural Medicine

exhibition presents public agents as protagonists of good deeds — Português (Brasil)

The Ministry of Health held, between December 8th and 13th, through the Integrity Board (Dinteg), the 4th Integrity Week. The action is related to the International Day Against Corruption, established in a Convention of the United Nations (UN) and celebrated every year on December 9th. The date aims to strengthen international cooperation to expand the prevention and fight against corruption around the world.

The exhibition “Integrity: cultivate this idea!”, inaugurated this Monday (12), was articulated by Dinteg in conjunction with the General Coordination of Information System (CGDI), Executive Secretariat (SE) and Undersecretariat for Administrative Affairs (SAA ), through the Cultural Center of the Ministry of Health (CCMS). The proposal seeks to translate the themes of integrity, with an invitation to the public to reflect on the importance of each one’s commitment to the dissemination of a culture of ethics, honesty and fairness.

During the launch of the exhibition – which is on display in the access tunnel between the headquarters building and the Pasta annex – Minister Marcelo Queiroga spoke about the role of public managers and employees in the fight against corruption. “Public managers need to fight for integrity and fight corruption, especially in the health area. We have advanced a lot in these last four years and this was only possible thanks to the collaboration of our employees, who dedicate their lives so that the principles of public administration are implemented in practice”, he declared.

On the occasion, there was also the traditional delivery of plant seedlings to public agents of the Ministry of Health, symbolizing the dissemination of the culture of integrity. The exhibition “Integrity: cultivate this idea!” remains open to the public until February 2023.

