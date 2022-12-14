meeting celebrated important milestones in the history of workers’ health — Português (Brasil)

Celebrating important milestones in the history of workers’ health care, the Ministry of Health held the 10th Renastão that year, a meeting of the National Network for Integral Workers’ Health Care. Between December 6th and 8th, health professionals, technicians, managers and representatives of the social control of the SUS gathered to talk about advances and discuss future challenges. The event took place in a hybrid form and had as its theme the 20 years of the National Network of Integral Attention to Workers’ Health (Renast) and the 10 years of the National Policy for Workers’ and Workers’ Health (PNSTT).

The two-day program included lectures, debates and exchanges of experiences aimed at building national proposals aimed at guiding workers’ Health Surveillance in the SUS. The opening table was attended by the secretary of Health Surveillance, Arnaldo Medeiros, the president of the National Health Council, Fernando Pigatto, the representative of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), Liliane Graça Santana, the Ministry of Public Prosecutor Labor Public, Marcia Cristina Kamei Lopez Aliaga and the representative of the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization, Rodrigo Monroy.

For Secretary Arnaldo, Pasta achieved, together with partners, advances on the subject even in the midst of the challenges experienced with the pandemic. “This is a fundamental area for attention to all workers, in all locations. And the fact that we have made progress, even in such an adverse period, demonstrates the strength of our network and our actions. Comprehensive health care for workers is a constitutional right “, he stated.

Director of the event’s host area and responsible for the theme at the Ministry of Health, Thaís Cavendish, celebrated the successes achieved. “Having a policy that has been in place for 10 years is indeed a great success. Even with so many challenges, today, what we see here is a cohesive network, with focal points distributed throughout the country and participants. An example of this is our first exhibition, which received elaborate works mainly in the municipalities”, he said.

Mentioned by the director, the Exhibition of Surveillance Experiences in Worker’s Health of the SUS was held during the event and brought together works on local, municipal and regional initiatives. More than 200 experience reports were submitted, covering topics such as Epidemiological Surveillance in Occupational Health, Surveillance of Work Environments and Processes, Community Participation and Social Control in Health, Education, Communication and Information in Health, Matrix Support in Surveillance in Occupational Health and Popular Surveillance in Occupational Health.

Ministry of Health