learn how to store medicine or throw away unused ones — English (Brazil)

Preserving medicines at home requires care, mainly to maintain the effectiveness of the prescribed medicine. In addition to reading the leaflet, it is essential to be aware of the expiration date and keep it as instructed in the document.

One of the instructions from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) is not to store medicines that are recommended to be kept at room temperature (between 15° and 30°C) in the refrigerator. The opposite is also valid: do not leave products with this orientation unrefrigerated.

The consumer must pay attention to the package insert instructions on exposure to light, high temperatures or excessive heat. The Ministry of Health reinforces that the period and dosages of medications prescribed by the doctor must be strictly followed and the patient must avoid self-medication.

It is also not recommended, for example, to leave the products inside the bathroom or in places where they can get wet or suffer the action of humidity. Care also involves not dividing unmarked pills (groove) and not opening those coated with capsules.

The Health Folder emphasizes that medicines should be left out of the reach of children. Seek to keep them in closed cabinets and in higher places.

In case of doubt, always look for a health professional or a pharmacist, the manufacturer’s Customer Service (SAC) or Anvisa’s service channels.

medicine disposal

Improper disposal of medicines is bad for the environment and, consequently, for health. This is because incorrect disposal causes soil and water contamination, compromising the quality of life.

The correct way for expired or disused medicine is not directly in the kitchen or bathroom waste. A 2020 decree from the Federal Government regulates the correct disposal of medicines: drugstores and pharmacies will have to provide and maintain, in their establishments, at least one fixed point of receipt for every 10,000 inhabitants.

Within two years, all Brazilian capitals and municipalities with a population of over 500,000 inhabitants will be awarded collection points; and in up to five years, municipalities with a population greater than 100,000 residents.

The regulation also determines that, before sending the containers, pharmacies must register the weight of products temporarily stored in the National Information System on Solid Waste Management.

Last year alone, more than 3,000 medication collection points were set up in Brazil, meaning that 53 tons of medication were no longer discarded improperly.

The population can also look for the Basic Health Unit (UBS) closest to their home to ask questions about collection points, if the UBS itself does not do so. The city hall website can also indicate if there are collection sites for medicines.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health