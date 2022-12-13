Brazil receives another 1.6 million doses of bivalent vaccines against Covid-19 — Português (Brasil)

Brazilian Natural Medicine

Brazil gained reinforcement in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19. Over 1.6 million BA1 bivalent doses landed in the country on Sunday night (11), at Viracopos Airport, in Campinas (SP). In the coming days, the Ministry of Health will publish a technical note with guidance on the target audience, application and distribution of immunizers.

On the night of this Monday (12), the arrival of another 1.4 million bivalent vaccines is expected. The doses are manufactured by Pfizer, which has a contract signed with the Health Ministry for the delivery of all available immunizers, with updates, and approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Bivalent vaccines must be identified by a gray cap, with each vial containing six doses. BA1 doses protect against the original Omicron variant and the BA1 variant. Soon, Brazil will also have immunizers adapted to the Ômicron BA4 and BA5 variants.

So far, Brazil has received more than 3.1 million bivalent vaccines to combat Covid-19. The first batch arrived on Friday (9), with 1.4 million doses.

The Ministry of Health reinforces that vaccines available in health units are effective in protecting against the coronavirus. Those who have not yet been vaccinated should go to the nearest health center and take a booster dose.

