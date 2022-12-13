In an international symposium, the Ministry of Health debates vaccination against Covid-19 — Português (Brasil)

The Ministry of Health gathered several specialists, this Monday (12), at the headquarters of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), in Brasília (DF), to discuss the vaccination policy against Covid-19. During the meeting, topics such as the use of monovalent and bivalent vaccines as a booster, target groups for booster doses and application intervals, primary and booster pediatric vaccination, and adverse effects of current vaccines were discussed.

“We had a very productive discussion today where several aspects regarding vaccination against Covid-19 were addressed by true experts on the subject, people who have a long track record either in carrying out research, or in carrying out clinical trials, or in the preparation of public policies related to vaccination. Today vaccines are the main public health policy to promote global health”, said the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

Among those present at the meeting were experts from the University of Oxford, UK: David Salisbury, representative of the Center for Global Health Security; Georg Hollander, Department of Pediatrics and Professor of Developmental Medicine; Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group; Sarah Gilbert, Professor of Vaccinology and Sue Ann Costa Clemens, Director of the Vaccine Group Oxford-Latin America.

They discussed the latest research on the effects of vaccination in different countries around the world and cited studies that may indicate the impacts of immunization in the coming years, in addition to the importance of booster doses for the public that can already be vaccinated. They reinforced that, while studies on the impacts and cost-effectiveness of the bivalent vaccine are under development, the monovalent immunizers already available in Brazil are effective, safe and prevent serious cases and deaths from Covid-19.

So far, the Ministry of Health has invested around BRL 38 billion in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19. The folder has already distributed more than 568 million doses of vaccine to all states and the Federal District.

“We adopted a diversified strategy to offer the vaccine to our population. We carried out a technology transfer with AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford and today Fiocruz is already able to produce this vaccine with national IFA. Brazil has autonomy to produce from our Fiocruz”, pointed out the minister.

Marco Guimaraes

Ministry of Health