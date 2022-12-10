Brazilian Natural Medicine

Cardiac emergency room in Recife (PE) will receive BRL 16 million to expand services — Português (Brasil)

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, signed, this Saturday (3), an agreement for investment of R$ 16 million in the University Cardiological Emergency Room of Pernambuco Prof. Luiz Tavares (PROCAPE). The resource will be used for the purchase of tomography and hemodynamics equipment, with the aim of expanding the number of procedures, in addition to implementing the MRI service at the unit.

All services provided at the institution take place through the Unified Health System (SUS). “I am sure that this equipment will be in good hands and that PROCAPE, a reference institution in cardiology in the Northeast and in Brazil, will deliver a quality service to Pernambuco residents, as it has done so far”, declared Minister Queiroga.

The agreement is a partnership with the University of Pernambuco (UPE) and will benefit more than 4 million people from at least 20 municipalities in the metropolitan region of Recife. The unit also receives patients from other cities in Pernambuco.

