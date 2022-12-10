Saúde launches Proadi-SUS Manual — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health launched the first edition of the Technical Guidance Manual for the Preparation, Analysis and Accountability of Projects of the National Program to Support Institutional Development of the Unified Health System (Proadi-SUS). The launch ceremony took place during the 11th Meeting of the Program Management Committee, held at the headquarters of the Pan American Health Organization in Brazil (PAHO/WHO).

The manual was prepared with the aim of supporting work flows and processes related to support projects and the provision of outpatient and hospital services offered. “Today is a moment of celebration, an extremely important milestone for the advancement of Proadi-SUS management”, highlighted the executive secretary, Bruno Dalcomo, during his speech at the opening table.

The opening of the ceremony was also attended by the PAHO/WHO representative in Brazil, Dr. Help Gross; the president of the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems), Wilames Freire; and the executive secretary of the National Council of Health Secretariats (Conass), Jurandir Frutuoso.

Project management

The manual is an instrument for guiding and standardizing the performance of its technicians and managers, its foundations and linked public associations, health councils, health entities of recognized excellence (Esre) and other actors who work in the program.

The document was developed in order to elucidate and make reading practical and accessible, being divided into three main sections. The first contains fundamental concepts for understanding the program, such as its rules and criteria for the presentation, analysis, approval, monitoring and accountability of support projects and provision of outpatient and hospital services within the scope of Proadi-SUS.

The second part presents the main requirements for obtaining recognition of excellence by the MS, as well as the process of signing the terms of adjustment between the Esre and the portfolio. The third and final session addresses accountability processes, evaluation of the results of support and assistance projects, in addition to the terms of equipment donation.

The publication also contains attached models, in the format of specific forms for each phase of the projects, with their respective flows, deadlines, legal references and responsibilities, thus aiming at better standardization of information and organization of the strategic management and governance process.

Proadi-SUS

Proadi-SUS is financed with tax immunity resources, granted to philanthropic hospitals of excellence recognized by the Ministry of Health. For the three-year period 2021-2023, six hospitals of excellence participate, which proposed 216 proposals, of which 156 were approved, with a forecast allocation of resources of more than R$ 2.117 billion in three years.

Of the 156 projects already approved for this three-year period, 37.2% involve the development of management operation techniques in health services, 31.4% are aimed at research of public interest in health, 24.7% for training human resources and 6.4% in evaluation studies for the incorporation of new technologies in the SUS.

Tatiany Volker Boldrini

Ministry of Health