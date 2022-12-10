Simple measures can prevent cases of choking in children — Português (Brasil)

Asphyxia by choking or suffocation, as it is also called, is often observed during early childhood, since children under four years of age have the habit of putting objects in their mouths as a form of recognition. The occurrence can be fatal and raises concern in parents and guardians, but simple measures can prevent accidents.

choking for food

Cut food into small pieces when offering it to the child;

Do not offer round and hard foods such as grapes, popcorn, raw carrots and nuts;

Teach the child to chew;

Teach the child to eat sitting down and with their mouth closed, this prevents them from trying to talk and eat at the same time.

choking on toys

When choosing toys for a child, consider age, interest, and skill level; follow the manufacturer’s recommendations and look for options with the Inmetro seal;

Regularly inspect toys for damage that could result in an accident while the child is handling them.

Avoid using latex balloons (bladders). If you need to use them, keep them out of the child’s reach and supervise them throughout the game;

Keep small toys out of the reach of children under 4 years old: marbles, toys with small parts, small balls and others.

home environment

Keep the floor clear of small objects such as buttons, necklaces, coins, thumbtacks, etc. These items must be out of the reach of children;

Plastic bags should also stay out of reach;

Watch out for older children. Many accidents occur when brothers or sisters offer objects/food to minors.

early childhood care

During the first week of December, the Ministry of Health disseminates a series of contents on specific care in early childhood, a moment that includes the age group from zero to six years old. Follow along.

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health