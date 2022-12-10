Brazilian Natural Medicine

Ministry of Health publishes book with poems by civil servants — CMIO(Brazil)

Poetry and Health, a possible utopia. This is the motto of the publication “House, poetry, hope”, launched by the Cultural Center of the Ministry of Health (CCMS), in partnership with Editora MS. The work brings together more than 117 poems and is divided into three modules: home, contagion and hope.

The work is the result of the Virtual Literary Workshop “Estado de Poesia”, which was born in March 2020, shortly after the World Health Organization (WHO) characterized Covid-19 as a pandemic. “The need arose to create initiatives that made sense in the face of this scenario and that could alleviate some of the discomfort that would inevitably be starting to emerge among health workers. Thus, the start was made for the construction of the workshop, which was inaugurated in June of the same year”, highlights Fabiola Simoni, at the head of the team that created the workshop and the publication.

The workshop invited the participants for a self-encounter, a look inside, aiming to renew in order to transform. In all, there were 17 members, all health workers, who brought a little of the diverse Brazilian culture, represented by the states of Amazonas, Paraíba, Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso and also by the Federal District.

During the project, activities were focused on the process of writing, reading and interpreting as educational tools. The objective was to promote exchanges between individuals, paying special attention to collective well-being and the development of themes related to the pandemic. The result of the workshop was the creation and dissemination of this collection.

Check the publication here.

Ministry of Health



