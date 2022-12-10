Check the public consultations that receive contributions until December — Português (Brasil)

The National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec), of the Ministry of Health, receives contributions on technologies and therapeutic guidelines for the treatment, prevention, monitoring and diagnosis of diseases such as Covid-19, diabetes and systemic arterial hypertension, among others. others. Public consultations close in December.

One of the highlights is the reduced period of 10 days for evaluating the vaccine against Covid-19 for children aged 6 months to 5 years, as well as updating the Brazilian Guidelines for Hospital Treatment of Patients with Covid-19.

To participate, access the Public Consultations page on the Folder portal. At the same address, the Technical and Society Reports are available with objective information and that help in understanding the technologies in the evaluation process.

Deadline: until December 15

PUBLIC CONSULTATION SCTIE/MS No. 85: regarding the proposal to incorporate the Covid-19 vaccine (Pfizer/BioNTech) for the active immunization of children aged 6 months to 5 years old for the prevention of Covid-19, presented by the Secretariat of Health Surveillance of the Ministry of Health (SVS/MS).

PUBLIC CONSULTATION SCTIE/MS No. 86: on the proposal to update the Brazilian Guidelines for Hospital Treatment of Patients with Covid-19 Chapter 2: Drug Treatment, presented by the Cabinet of the Minister of Health.

Deadline: until December 26

PUBLIC CONSULTATION SCTIE/MS No. 79: regarding the proposal to incorporate Point-of-care testing of glycated hemoglobin for diabetic patients, presented by the Brazilian Society of Clinical Pathology/Laboratory Medicine (SBPC/ML).

PUBLIC CONSULTATION SCTIE/MS No. 80: concerning the proposal to incorporate a pre-calibrated sensor for monitoring intravascular pressure and minimally invasive cardiac output, Flotrac®, for major and high-risk surgeries, presented by Edwards Lifesciences Comércio de Produtos Médicos -Surgical Ltd.

PUBLIC CONSULTATION SCTIE/MS No. 81: regarding the proposal to incorporate the fixed combination of losartan associated with hydrochlorothiazide for adults with systemic arterial hypertension and inadequate blood pressure control, presented by the Secretariat of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs (SCTIE/ MS).

PUBLIC CONSULTATION SCTIE/MS No. 82: regarding the proposal to incorporate iron carboxymaltose for the treatment of adult patients with iron deficiency anemia and intolerance or contraindication to oral iron salts, presented by the Secretariat of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs (SCTIE/MS).

PUBLIC CONSULTATION SCTIE/MS No. 83: regarding the proposal to incorporate benazepril for adults with systemic arterial hypertension with inadequate blood pressure control, presented by the Secretariat of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs (SCTIE/MS).

PUBLIC CONSULTATION SCTIE/MS No. 84: regarding the proposal to incorporate the fixed combination of benazepril associated with amlodipine for adults with systemic arterial hypertension with inadequate blood pressure control, presented by the Secretariat of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs (SCTIE/MS ).

PUBLIC CONSULTATION SCTIE/MS No. 87: on the proposal to incorporate home blood pressure monitoring for the diagnosis of systemic arterial hypertension in adults with suspected disease, presented by the Secretariat of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs (SCTIE/MS).

Ministry of Health