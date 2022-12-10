Ministry of Health launches podcast course in partnership with Cofen — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health, in partnership with the Federal Council of Nursing (Cofen), launched a course in podcast format. The material addresses actions to combat tuberculosis in Primary Health Care (PHC) and is available on the CofenPlay platform. The first episode is now available.

Produced based on the publication “Tuberculosis in Primary Health Care: Nursing Protocol”, prepared by the Ministry of Health, the podcasts are aimed at nursing technicians and nurses working in PHC, as well as students and other health professionals who make up multidisciplinary teams. .

In addition to these audiences, the material is also useful for everyone involved with direct or indirect care for people with tuberculosis, such as managers, PHC coordinators and State and Municipal Tuberculosis Control Programs.

To access, either through the platform or application, it is necessary to create a login and password. At the end of each episode, it is possible to participate in an evaluation to receive the certificate.

Ministry of Health