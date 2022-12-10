Ministry of Health holds II ExpoCIEVS and VII CIEVS Network — CMIO(Brazil)

Health professionals from all over the country participated in the II Competitive Exposition of experiences and successful practices of the CIEVS units (ExpoCIEVS) and in the VII National Meeting of the National Network of Strategic Information Centers in Health Surveillance (CIEVS Network). The events were held in an online format between December 5th and 7th and aimed to exchange experiences and strengthen epidemiological intelligence units in surveillance, alert and response actions.

In this second edition, 102 works were registered, 26 of which were approved in the oral participation modality and another 39 will be included in the 1st Catalog of the II competitive Exhibition of the exhibition. The works presented with the highest number of votes per thematic area will be included in the exchange of experiences at the National CIEVS and in the public health emergency area of ​​the PAHO/WHO offices in Brasilia and headquarters in Washington DC, in 2023.

“It is an honor to participate once again in an edition of ExpoCIEVS and the CIEVS Network, the result of the great project that is Vigiar SUS, which brought us the perspective of the lessons learned in the pandemic to be more alert and, thus, build surveillance of the better quality”, said the secretary of Health Surveillance, Arnaldo Medeiros, at the opening ceremony.

The uncertainties that arose with the Covid-19 pandemic were highlighted by the director of the Department of Emergencies in Public Health, Daniela Buosi. “It’s been three demanding years with something we didn’t know yet. There was inexhaustible dedication from the health professionals at SVS because, in addition to Covid-19, we also had other challenges”, she recalled.

During the event, initiatives carried out on the national and international scene were shared to strengthen intelligence in public health, known in English as Public Health Intelligence (PHI), in order to guarantee an epidemiological intelligence service in the three spheres of management of the SUS.

CIEVS

Since its creation in 2005, the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance has assumed the role of implementing intelligence in the process of monitoring global threats to health through the collection and monitoring of information.

Currently, the CIEVS Network is formed by 186 units, distributed in 27 federative units, 26 capitals, 34 Special Indigenous Sanitary Districts (DSEI), 46 strategic municipalities, 14 border municipalities, 38 regional units and one national unit, which coordinates this Network.

