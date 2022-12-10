Health with Agent Program celebrates 2 years of launch — Português (Brasil)

This week, the Ministry of Health celebrates the two years since the launch of the Health with Agent Program. The initiative, carried out in partnership with the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretariats (Conasems), resulted in the largest technical training program in the health area in the country’s hybrid format.

“Two years ago, MS formally established the Health with Agent Program, assuming a large and challenging commitment to train more than 200,000 Community Health Agents (ACS) and Agents to Combat Endemic Diseases (ACE) across the country. Throughout this period, we worked intensely with the support of SAPS, SVS, CONASEMS and UFRGS so that today we are at such an advanced stage in the execution of the Program”, said the director of the Department of Health Education Management (SGTES/MS), Muse Morais.

advances

With an investment of more than BRL 388 million, the program was created in compliance with the laws that expanded the attributions of the ACS and ACE. The program has 156,180 students in the Technical Course for Community Health Agents and 43,820 students in the Technical Course in Health Surveillance with Emphasis on Combating Endemic Diseases.

The course aims to improve health indicators, quality and resolution of Primary Care services for Brazilians, reinforcing the appreciation of health agents, who play a relevant role as educators for citizenship, through greater action in prevention and care of people.

Ministry of Health