Registration open for free courses for professionals who work in the recovery of patient communication — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health offers three free training courses for health professionals, especially speech therapists, who work in the recovery of patient communication.

The educational offers, which together have trained 19,794 professionals, are available on the platform of the Open University of the Unified Health System (UNA-SUS) and those interested should pay attention to the registration period for each training. See below the list of courses offered:

With a workload of 180 hours, the educational offer proposes new perspectives for identifying the different possibilities of communication that a person with hearing impairment or deaf person can have. Students will be able to recognize some of the Primary Health Care (PHC) care strategies. Enrollment can be carried out until January 31, 2023.

The course, which is open for enrollment until March 30, 2023, has a workload of 30 hours. Qualification addresses health care actions for people who have suffered a cerebrovascular accident (CVA) and are in the care network for people with disabilities and in rehabilitation related to the conditions of the CVA, in order to subsidize the reception and adequate intervention of these patients in Basic Health Units (UBS).

Students in this training will have access to a set of actions that contribute to the development of the qualification and rehabilitation of the functions of people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) for effective inclusion. With a workload of 30 hours, the course continues with registration open until March 30, 2023.

Ministry of Health