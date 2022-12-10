Kissing disease is not a determinant for Multiple Sclerosis — English (Brazil)

In recent days, Infectious Mononucleosis, known as the “kissing disease”, has been attributed as one of the causes of Multiple Sclerosis (MS). However, experts warn that viral infection and sclerosis are not directly related: mononucleosis increases the risk of MS in patients who already have a “predisposition” to develop the autoimmune disease, but it is not a determining factor.

President of the Association of People with Multiple Sclerosis of the DF and Surroundings (Apemigos), Ana Paula Morais, details that the virus may be an additional factor for the advancement of Multiple Sclerosis, but that “it alone does not cause MS”.

Ana Paula considers that the confusion between mononucleosis and MS increases the stigma of people diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. “MS is not a contagious disease and the person does not choose to have the disease. It is not possible to prevent it, ”she stresses.

The president of Apemigos points out that, if the disease is treated properly, it is possible to guarantee a better quality of life. “Through the Unified Health System (SUS) we get most of the medications, which are expensive”, she informs.

She adds that the disease is unique to each patient. “Because it is a pathology that affects the central nervous system, spinal cord and optic nerves, it is not possible to say that all patients will have the same symptoms and degrees of evolution, this depends a lot on the location of the lesions and how each individual will react”, explains Anna Paula.

Understand

Multiple Sclerosis mainly affects young people and adults between 18 and 55 years old. Autoimmune disease is characterized by damage to the myelin sheath, which surrounds nerve cells (axons), through which electrical impulses that control body functions pass. This damage can cause changes in the patient’s vision, balance and muscle capacity.

MS can be classified into three main forms, according to the degree of evolution, the patient’s disability and the frequency of symptoms. They are: relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RR-MS), the most common form and representing 85% of all cases of the disease; the primary progressive (EM-PP) and the secondary progressive (EM-SP).

It is worth remembering that in December 2020, the Clinical Protocol and Therapeutic Guidelines for Multiple Sclerosis (PCDT) was updated to a new version. In the new document, the drug natalizumab, which was previously the fourth line of treatment planned and recommended by the Ministry of Health, has become the third line for patients with RR-MS intolerant or with a history of therapeutic failure to first and second line drugs.

Another update is that natalizumab is indicated as the first treatment option for patients with RR-MS in high disease activity, either for cases of failure or restriction with the other options offered or as the first alternative among drugs that modify the course of the disease.

Stay alert

Some symptoms are signs of attention to seek care with specialists. Here’s when to suspect MS and seek medical help:

Cognitive changes;

Emotional changes;

Sensory changes;

Imbalance;

Difficulty articulating speech;

Difficulty swallowing;

Bladder and/or bowel dysfunction;

sexual dysfunction;

Visual disturbances;

Pain;

Fatigue;

Muscle weakness;

Rigidity.

Edis Henrique Perez

Ministry of Health