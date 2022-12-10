Federal government enacts law that provides for transfer of up to R$ 2 billion to philanthropic entities — Português (Brasil)

Brazilian Natural Medicine

Federal government enacts law that provides for transfer of up to R$ 2 billion to philanthropic entities

Philanthropic hospitals and Santa Casas that act in a complementary way with the Unified Health System (SUS) will be able to receive a transfer of up to R$ 2 billion until the end of 2023. The resource was established with the sanction of law this Thursday (8 ) by the Federal Government.

“With this, we contribute to the economic and financial sustainability of the institutions and the continuity of services to those in need”, highlighted the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

The credit will be allocated within 30 days after the date of publication of the parameters for using the resources. The amounts will be received even if the entities have outstanding debts with taxes and contributions – except for social security debts.

The funds will be used to maintain emergency care and services. The transfer of resources will be made through state, district or municipal health funds with which the philanthropic institutions are in agreement.

Nathan Victor
Ministry of Health



Official content – Fact Check – Verified

