Brazil receives first batch with 1.4 million doses of bivalent vaccines against Covid-19 — Português (Brasil)

Brazil received, this Friday (9), the first batch with 1.4 million doses of BA1 bivalent vaccines against Covid-19🇧🇷 The doses are manufactured by Pfizer, which has a contract signed with the Ministry of Health for the delivery of all available vaccines, with updates, and approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Upon arrival, the batch will undergo evaluation and analysis by the Institute National Quality Control in Health (INCQS)🇧🇷 Guidance on the distribution, application of vaccines and the target audience will be published by the Ministry of Health in a Technical Note in the coming days.

“Bivalent vaccines offer protection against more than one strain of the virus and should expand the immune response. It will be an important reinforcement for our vaccination campaign”, says the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

Bivalent vaccines must be identified by a gray cap, with each vial containing six doses. BA1 doses protect against the original Omicron variant and the BA1 variant.

Even with the arrival of new batches of vaccines, it is important to emphasize that the doses currently available in vaccination rooms across Brazil are effective against the disease and protect against serious cases and deaths. Brazilians should look for vaccination posts even after the deadline for the booster dose.

Since the beginning of the campaign, the Ministry of Health has distributed more than 568 million doses of vaccines to all states and the Federal District. Of these, 247.4 million are from Pfizer.

Nathan Victor
Ministry of Health



