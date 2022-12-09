Ministry of Health incorporates medicine for children with AME into SUS — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health incorporated the onasemnogen drug abeparvoveque for the treatment of children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type I, aged up to six months, into the Unified Health System (SUS). The decision was published this Wednesday (7) in the Official Gazette.

The medicine will be available in SUS in up to 180 days. This deadline is necessary for the operational procedures of price negotiation, purchase, distribution and preparation of clinical protocol for guidance on use.

The recommendation is that the drug be used to treat children who are off invasive ventilation for more than 16 hours a day.

“This is a fight for many parents and for all of us. Glad to give such an important answer. AME is a very rare, degenerative disease that affects the motor neuron, responsible for vital voluntary gestures for the human body, such as breathing, swallowing and moving”, says the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

The abeparvoveque onasemnogen was evaluated by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technology in the SUS (Conitec) and by public consultation – more than 1,200 participants sent contributions. The ultra-rare genetic disease, which affects the spinal motor neuron, already has two drugs incorporated into the SUS: nusinersena and risdiplam, both for continuous use.

Since the beginning of 2019, the Ministry of Health has invested over BRL 3.8 billion in the treatment of rare diseases.

The medicine must also be included in the list of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), that is, among the treatments covered by health plans, within 180 days. This process takes place after the enactment of Law 14,307, of March 2022, which establishes that all technologies evaluated and recommended by Conitec for the SUS must also be incorporated into supplementary health within this deadline.

“This was another important step forward for our management, which made the procedure for including new technologies in the ANS more dynamic and transparent. Before, the list was updated every two years and today it must be done within 180 days”, concluded the minister.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health