Covering the nose and/or mouth can cause suffocation; learn measures to prevent accidents with children — English (Brazil)

Suffocation occurs when there is total or partial coverage of the nose and/or mouth, which consequently leads to difficulty or impossibility of breathing. In 2018, 791 children aged up to 14 died of suffocation, according to the Ministry of Health. Of these, 600 children were less than one year old.

Among babies under one year old, the risk is high due to the lack of motor skills to remove an object that is making breathing difficult by themselves. In this context, cushions, pillows and blankets can accidentally cover the nose and mouth, putting the child’s life at risk.

Another situation that can lead to suffocation is when the child is trapped in closed places, with restricted or non-existent air passage, such as, for example, inside a car.

The crib also demands attention. The baby should always be put to sleep with his belly facing upwards, as in other positions he may end up turning over and suffocating. Playing with plastic bags and balloons can also be dangerous.

Some simple measures can prevent accidents:

Time to sleep

Use cradles certified by Inmetro and that follow the safety standards of ABNT (Brazilian Association of Technical Standards);

Check that the crib guardrails are fixed and that the distance between them is not greater than 6 cm;

Babies should sleep on a firm mattress, on their backs; the mattress must be well attached to the crib and without any plastic packaging;

Remove all toys, pillows, blankets, crib pads and any other soft objects from the crib. this helps to reduce the risk of suffocation;

Adults should avoid sleeping with babies.

Inside the car

Do not leave children alone in the car, even with the window slightly open;

Always lock your vehicle doors and trunk, especially at home; keep keys and automatic controls out of the reach of children;

Never leave the car alone with the engine running and the doors unlocked; curious children could get in, disengage the vehicle or become trapped;

Just like any rope or cable, car seat belts can also pose risks to your child. Do not allow them to play with them;

Activate the child-resistant locks;

Teach older children how to disable the rear door locks from the driver’s door if they become unintentionally trapped in the vehicle;

Show older children how to locate and use the trunk emergency lock, if any;

When noticing a child alone in a car, call 190 immediately;

Teach children not to play inside cars, furniture and large household items such as refrigerators, washing machines, cupboards, chests, etc.

With simple preventive measures, it is possible to avoid 90% of accidental deaths in children and adolescents. Information and security measures are the main means of guaranteeing everyone’s well-being.

early childhood care

During the first week of December, the Ministry of Health disseminates a series of contents on specific care in early childhood, a moment that includes the age group from zero to six years old. Follow along.

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health