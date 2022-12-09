Ministry of Health celebrates 15 years of creation of the Health at School Program — CMIO(Brazil)

To mark the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the Health at School Program (PSE), the Ministry of Health is holding, starting this Wednesday (7), an event that will bring together the results and experiences that show the importance of articulation and integration between schools and Primary Health Care, the main gateway to the Unified Health System (SUS). The PSE, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, benefits more than 23.4 million students throughout Brazil.

For the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, health and education are an inseparable binomial. “That is why they are enshrined in our Magna Carta as complementary rights. Without education and without health, we will never build the Brazil we want for our future”, declared the minister at the opening of the event.

In the 2021/2022 cycle, the PSE had a record participation of 5,422 municipalities, which corresponds to 97% of Brazilian municipalities, covering approximately 97,300 agreed schools. The growth of the municipalities also strengthens the articulation between the Basic Health Units (UBS), their respective Primary Care teams and the public schools of the basic education network, enhancing students’ health care strategies.

“The PSE is one of the largest interfederal programs of the government and provides the school community with the participation of health and education to work comprehensively in the fight against social vulnerabilities”, said the director of the Department of Health Promotion of the Ministry of Health, Juliana Rezende.

In 2021, in an extraordinary way, the Ministry of Health made BRL 454.3 million available to all Brazilian municipalities for the acquisition of materials needed to support schools in complying with the sanitary measures necessary for reopening and for actions to promote health and prevent Covid-19. In addition, in 2022, R$ 82.1 million were transferred to 4,908 municipalities that registered actions on the prevention of Covid-19 and other actions among the themes of the PSE.

In the Previne Brasil Program, the PSE represents a strategic action with the transfer of incentives for the promotion of school health carried out by the APS in partnership with the school and the Health Care Network.

The articulation between the UBS Primary Care teams and public schools in the basic education network strengthens integration, in order to ensure a healthier life by promoting well-being for all.

Ministry of Health