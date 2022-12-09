The endemic disease control agent is part of the mobilization in the fight against dengue — English (Brazil)

Dengue control requires an effort from all health professionals, managers and the population. Endemic disease control agents (ACE) work as mediators in the area of ​​basic health and are often the main access to health, quality of life and disease prevention programs for people living in poor or remote communities, through visits to family homes or in collective actions.

The mobilization of the population to eliminate the mosquito’s breeding grounds is essential, as it is the transmission vector and preventing the disease depends on interrupting the life cycle of the transmitting mosquito, preventing the spread of the disease. This mobilization is an important part of the agents’ activities. To reproduce, the Aedes aegypti mosquito uses all kinds of containers capable of accumulating water: disposable bottles and packaging, cans, plant pots, tires, plastics, among others. Commonly used items found in backyards or incorrectly deposited in the open, in vacant lots and in dumps.

Visits to homes aim to inspect and improve the health conditions of the community through registration in health programs and guidance on how to avoid Aedes aegypti breeding sites. In many cases, endemic disease control agents play an important role in guiding families in relation to hygiene practices, land or area cleanliness.

Survey of infestation rates

One of the main activities developed by the Ministry of Health to prevent dengue is the Rapid Survey of Aedes aegypti Infestation Rates (LIRAa). This survey is based on a sample, that is, there is no need for all houses to be visited for this purpose. The result is presented in indices of building infestation and is divided as follows:

Less than 1%: are in satisfactory condition;

From 1% to 3.9%: they are on alert;

Greater than 4%: there is a risk of dengue outbreak.

After this survey, it is possible to know where mosquitoes develop more: whether in water supply places or in household deposits, garbage, etc. LIRAa assists in scheduling urban cleaning efforts and in actions to prevent and combat dengue.

Discover ACE’s competencies

Forward suspected dengue cases to the Basic Health Unit (UBS) responsible for the territory;

Act with households, informing residents about the disease, symptoms and risks and the transmitting agent and prevention measures;

Inform the person responsible for the non-residential property about the importance of checking for larvae or mosquitoes that transmit dengue;

Inspect non-residential properties, accompanied by the person in charge, to identify places and objects that are or may become breeding grounds for the mosquito that transmits dengue;

Guide and monitor the person responsible for the non-residential property in the removal, destruction or sealing of objects that could become breeding grounds for mosquitoes;

Inspect and treat strategic points with larvicide application, if necessary;

Inspect and treat properties registered and identified by the ACS, which require the use of larvicides and/or mechanical removal of difficult access, which cannot be eliminated by the ACS;

In places where there is no ACS, follow the property inspection routine and, when necessary, apply larvicide;

Elaborate and/or execute strategies for forwarding pending matters (closed houses and/or refusal of the resident to receive the visit);

Guide the population on how to avoid places that may pose a risk to the formation of Aedes aegypti breeding sites;

Promote meetings with the community, with the aim of mobilizing it for dengue prevention and control actions;

Notify suspected cases of dengue, informing the Basic Health Unit team;

Forward the dengue notification form to the competent sector, according to the local strategy.

Participate in meetings with the community and authorities.



Karol Ribeiro

Ministry of Health