Advances and challenges in riverside health are workshop topics for SUS managers and professionals — Português (Brasil)

The Unified Health System (SUS) is universal and, therefore, able to receive all citizens in the thousands of units spread across the country. However, for some populations, accessing the network is more challenging. To promote equity, another pillar of the SUS, the Ministry of Health promoted this Wednesday (7) the 1st Workshop on the Advances and Challenges of Riverside and Riverside teams. The event brought together 140 people in Brasilia.

In addition to representatives of federal agencies, the meeting provided an exchange of experiences between managers and health professionals from the Legal Amazon and the Pantanal in Mato Grosso do Sul. Right at the beginning, a national overview of the 11 years of existence of the Riverside Family Health teams (eSFR) and the basic river health units (UBSF) in the National Primary Care Policy was presented, as well as the result of a ministerial survey with eSFR and UBSF workers.

“During our entire tenure, I went to several riverside communities and got to know the work of the teams up close. Only on Ilha do Marajó/PA we stayed for a week in 2021, with training for the insertion of the IUD, and that is where the municipality with the lowest HDI in Brazil, Melgaço, is located”, pointed out the Secretary of Primary Care, Raphael Câmara. “Wherever I go, I make a point of visiting the river UBS and highlight our actions that drive the increase in the accreditation of teams to serve this population”, he added.

Managers were able to clarify doubts in individual consultations with technicians from the Ministry of Health, in addition to having lectures and debates on the work process, surveillance and care, as well as models and financing of PHC teams aimed at the riverside population. The agenda continues this Thursday (8), with workshops on funding, models and organization of teams, territory, professional training and production of guidance materials.

Data

In 2022, the General Coordination of Family Health (SAPS/MS) carried out a survey with Brazilian municipalities that serve riverside communities and the results were released during the event. On average, each UBSF serves 24 communities. The total number of riverside communities served by river UBS is 1,287. Regarding the eSFR, the average is 28 communities served per team, and a total of 3,150 communities.

There are 593,889 entries linked to these teams and units. And from January 2020 to July 2022, more than 1.2 million consultations were recorded in UBSF and/or by eSFR. Regarding the profile of care, the main issues addressed in the consultations were those related to child and adolescent health (13.7%), sexual and reproductive health (10.7%), arterial hypertension (10.5%) and prenatal care (8.3%).

The displacement time of the vessels was also evaluated. For the UBSF, on average, the nearest community is four hours away, and trips can last from 2 to 12 hours. As for the eSFR, the minimum average distance is three hours. To reach the most distant communities, health professionals take, on average, 24 hours. The journey can take up to 48 hours – the case of 21% of the municipalities that responded to the survey.

know more

Riverside Family Health Teams (eSFR) are those that perform most of their functions in Basic Health Units (UBS) located in communities belonging to areas whose access is by river. Due to the great territorial dispersion, these areas need vessels to serve the dispersed communities in the territory. Due to this particularity, the eSFRs must be composed of at least one doctor, one nurse and one nursing assistant or technician.

The Basic Fluvial Health Units (UBSF) are vessels that carry eSFF, provided with the ambience, furniture and equipment necessary to serve the riverside population of the Legal Amazon (Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Mato Grosso, Pará, Rondônia, Roraima, Tocantins and part of Maranhão) and the Pantanal in Mato Grosso do Sul.

These work modalities were instituted based on the update of the National Primary Care Policy (PNAB) in 2011. The implementation, financing and maintenance of Family Health teams for riverside populations, with a specific organizational arrangement that provides for different strategies for expansion access to PHC in these regions, were provided for by Ordinance No. 2,191 of 2010.

Currently, there are 222 eSFR and 37 UBSF accredited in Brazil and the National Health Plan (PNS) plans to expand this number by the end of 2023.

Laisa Queiroz

Ministry of Health