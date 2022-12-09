43 municipalities receive seal of good practices and certification for eliminating vertical transmission of HIV and syphilis — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health awarded certificates or stamps of good practices to 43 municipalities that reached the goal of eliminating the transmission of HIV and/or syphilis as a public health problem🇧🇷 The event took place this Wednesday (7), in Brasília (DF).

Of the certified cities, 28 were for HIV elimination, including 3 recertifications: São Paulo (SP), Curitiba (PR) and Umuarana (PR). One of the municipalities, Guarapuava (PR), received double certification, for having achieved the elimination of both HIV and syphilis. Those municipalities that have good practices towards the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and/or syphilis were also contemplated with seals in the gold, silver or bronze categories.

“This certification is an important milestone for health. We need to go even further to prevent babies being born with HIV or congenital syphilis, and steps are being taken to reach this goal, thanks to the efforts of the Federal Government, states, municipalities and the social movement, which together continue to build a strong and reliable SUS. quality”, highlighted the secretary of Health Surveillance, Arnaldo Medeiros.

The criteria for certification involve impact indicators, such as the incidence of congenital syphilis, the incidence of HIV infection in children, the vertical transmission rate of HIV, and process indicators such as the proportion of pregnant women with at least four prenatal consultations, the proportion of pregnant women with at least one HIV and/or syphilis test during prenatal care, proportion of pregnant women using antiretroviral treatment and proportion of pregnant women with adequate treatment for syphilis.

Actions towards certification were intensified with the approval of the National Pact for the Elimination of Vertical Transmission of HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis B and Chagas Disease as Public Health Problems in the Tripartite Interagency Commission (CIT).

On the YouTube channel of the Ministry of Health, it is possible to watch the documentary “Certification of the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and/or syphilis and seal of good practices”. Check out:

Technical publications on how municipalities can achieve certification are also available on the Ministry of Health website: