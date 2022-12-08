Ministry of Health certifies municipalities for eliminating vertical transmission of HIV and syphilis — Português (Brasil)

The Ministry of Health promotes, this Wednesday (7), at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation in Brasília (DF), an event to certify municipalities that have reached the goal of eliminating the transmission of HIV and/or syphilis as a public health problem.

In all, 43 municipalities will be covered, 28 of which are due to HIV elimination, including 3 recertifications. One of the municipalities will receive double certification for having achieved elimination of both HIV and syphilis. Those municipalities that have good practices towards the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and/or syphilis will also be certified with seals in the gold, silver or bronze categories.

Vertical transmission occurs when the mother is not properly and timely diagnosed and/or treated, and transmits the HIV infection and/or syphilis to the child during pregnancy or childbirth. In the case of HIV, transmission can also occur during breastfeeding. Diagnostic tests, treatment and prophylactic measures are available in the Unified Health System (SUS). The elimination of these problems is a marker of the quality of the health care offered.

Certification is a strategy of the Ministry of Health in partnership with states and municipalities to strengthen the management and care network of the SUS, improving prevention, diagnosis, assistance and treatment of pregnant women, sexual partnerships and children, in addition to the qualification of surveillance epidemiological.

The criteria for certification involve impact indicators, such as the incidence of congenital syphilis, the incidence of HIV infection in children, the vertical transmission rate of HIV, and process indicators such as the proportion of pregnant women with at least four prenatal consultations, the proportion of pregnant women with at least one HIV and/or syphilis test during prenatal care, proportion of pregnant women using ART and proportion of pregnant women with adequate treatment for syphilis.

Municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants and that meet the criteria established in the Certification Guide for the Elimination of Vertical Transmission of HIV and/or Syphilis, in line with the Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization (WHO) are eligible for certification. ).

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health