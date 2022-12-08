Gecis defines working groups and discusses representations for articulation forum with civil society — CMIO(Brazil)

The Executive Group of the Industrial Health Complex (Gecis) met this Tuesday (7) to discuss the definition of institutions in the health sector that will compose a forum for articulation with civil society.

“I believe that this space at Gecis should be considered a governance environment for technical decision-making. We cannot make this forum a space to listen to the sector’s pain, but a proactive place to seek solutions”, said the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, during the opening ceremony.

At the meeting, the Gecis Working Groups were also defined, which will support the activities. Among the groups is the Development of the Active Pharmaceutical Inputs (IFA) sector. The objective is to propose actions to reduce dependence on external technology and supply, in addition to developing the national pharmochemical industry.

At the meeting, Minister Queiroga cited as an example of the growth of the health industrial complex in Brazil the technology transfer agreement between the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and Astrazeneca, which allowed the manufacture of vaccines with national API. The first batch of vaccines against Covid-19 was made available in February by the institution.

“We need to have a strong industrial complex so that we can respond quickly and efficiently to new health emergencies. With that, we will not be hostages of other countries when it comes to the demand for inputs, biological agents or other technologies”, said the secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs, Sandra Barros.

The Executive Group of the Industrial Health Complex (Gecis) is composed of representatives of the Ministry of Health, Civil House, Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Studies and Research (Finep) and National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). The group’s ordinary meetings are held annually and extraordinary ones as needed.

Ministry of Health