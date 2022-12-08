SUS will have new drug for the treatment of hepatitis C — Português (Brasil)

Brazilian Natural Medicine

SUS will have new drug for the treatment of hepatitis C

The Ministry of Health included a new medication for the retreatment of chronic hepatitis C (HCV) in the Unified Health System (SUS), in patients with or without compensated cirrhosis. The incorporation of the technology, which underwent public consultation and evaluation by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec), combines three antivirals (sofosbuvir + velpatasvir + voxilaprevir), which seek to inhibit the viral replication process in the body, controlling the infection.

Chronic hepatitis C is a disease caused by viruses and is characterized by a persistent inflammatory process. The virus is mainly transmitted by blood, with possible routes of contamination being blood transfusions, hemodialysis, needles, syringes and intravenous materials. The sexual route and vertical transmission do not present a high contamination potential.

In about 30% of cases, acute infection with the HCV virus does not develop symptoms and, as a result, the diagnosis is often made late, with the disease already in the chronic phase.

In the World Health Organization guidelines for the care and treatment of people diagnosed with chronic hepatitis C, there is a recommendation for the use of the combination in the retreatment of infected people who failed previous treatment.

Ministry of Health



