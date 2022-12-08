Brazilian Natural Medicine

Ministry of Health offers course on Safe Surgery — CMIO(Brazil)

The Safe Surgery course, with a load of 30 class hours and 2,010 graduates, continues with open enrollment.

The training presents, in a clear and dynamic way, the Ministry’s recommendations on surgical practices, as well as sensitizing professionals on the need to review their practices and conduct them in a safer way, both for the professional and for the user.

The course, offered by the SUS Virtual Learning Environment (AVASUS) platform, also aims to raise awareness of existing risks and show simple and effective proposals for preventing complications for the patient, such as the safe surgery checklist recommended by the Organization World Health Organization (WHO).

Ministry of Health



