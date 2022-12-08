National Meeting of the Network of Public Health Laboratories — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health held the National Meeting of Public Health Laboratories. The event aimed to reinforce the strategies of the National Network of Laboratories and discuss the advances made during the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the event, the secretary of the Secretariat for Health Surveillance (SVS/MS), Arnaldo Medeiros, highlighted the importance of the meeting and the relevance of partnerships between the Ministry of Health and the various entities that carried out laboratory surveillance work during the pandemic period.

“Today, we were able to bring together everyone who helped make the National Network of Public Laboratories (LACEN) happen. The work carried out in partnership with the various national and international entities was essential to help the country during the pandemic and guarantee the population an increasingly better public health”, he said.

Arnaldo recalled that, at the beginning of the pandemic, the country had three reference laboratories to carry out RT-PCR tests. During the last two years, MS managed to promote the training of professionals from the 27 LACENs, acquired equipment and managed to maintain the structure of inputs, even with the growth of the pandemic.

At the time, the network of laboratories performed around 300,000 tests per month. With two months of operation, that number increased to 600 thousand. In less than a year, the country managed to reach the mark of 2 million tests carried out throughout the national territory.

When the first variant of the Coronavirus appeared, the Ministry of Health set up a Genomic Surveillance Network in the LACENs. “We understand more and more that this pandemic has left us with relevant lessons. We learned that viruses have no borders, they do not have a passport. Brazil‘s experience is extremely important to strengthen our region and the region of the Americas”, concluded Arnaldo.

releases

During the meeting, the portfolio launched the National Quality Management Program for Public Health Laboratories (PNGQ-Lab). Among the objectives of the program are the improvement of the capacity and quality of response of laboratory surveillance to the needs in health surveillance; modernization of laboratory analytical performance within the public health laboratory system; and the generation of results with more efficiency, precision and reliability of the Unified Health System (SUS).

In addition, the portfolio also promoted the launch of courses on laboratory leadership, biosafety applied to laboratories and introduction to laboratory diagnosis of tuberculosis and other non-tuberculous microbacteria. The courses will be held in the distance learning modality (EAD) and are expected to start in 2023.

GLLP

Another outstanding action is the implementation of the Global Laboratory Leadership Program (GLLP) in the country. The mission of the course is to provide laboratory professionals with the tools to develop laboratory leadership competencies and promote effective national systems to improve health safety using a One Health approach. Overall, the GLLP is a program that aims to promote and guide current and emerging laboratory leaders to build, strengthen and maintain national laboratory systems through training and qualification of leaders.

The program will offer an EAD course that will be guided by mentors to support individual learning and support, and its target audience will be managers and health professionals who work in the field of Health Surveillance, with emphasis on the laboratory area. The course is scheduled to start in 2023 and is carried out by the multisectoral partnership of six Organizations: World Health Organization (WHO), Centers of Disease Control and Preservation (CDC), European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH, funded as OIE).

With the implementation of the GLLP in Brazil, it is expected that the country will have qualified laboratory leaders to strengthen the National Laboratory System, with managerial and decision-making capacity in response to outbreaks and other threats, using collaboration between leaders of laboratories in the environment, human and animal sector in the country.

URL

In view of the actions triggered by the SVS to comply with the International Health Regulations (IHR) and public health emergencies, the Ministry of Health aims to implement Rapid Laboratory Response Units (URRL) in the 27 LACEN’s.

For continuing education programs and actions to be developed, the folder’s initiative has a partnership with PAHO/WHO, CDC, Fiocruz, Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply and the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

Ministry of Health