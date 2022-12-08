Applications Open for Certificate Program in Epidemiology for Health Managers — CMIO(Brazil)

Until January 28, 2023, registration will be open for the Certificate in Epidemiology Program for Health Managers (PCE), class 2023, promoted by the Ministry of Health through the Health Surveillance Secretariat (SVS/MS).

The PCE is offered by the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University (JHU), through a consortium of academic institutions in Latin America, Spain and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), where the objective is to train professionals of health to improve the use of epidemiology in the practice of health services in the SUS.

The program is offered in Spanish, at a distance and on a modular basis, lasting eight months and starting in March 2023. The candidate’s participation is subject to their approval in the selection process conducted by JHU and the number of vacancies defined, as stated in the notice🇧🇷 Participants will also have as an activity the elaboration of a Public Health project.

Those interested in the PCE can register by clicking here and doubts can be clarified by email jhsph.epiforma@jhu.edu🇧🇷

The forecast is that the list of approved candidates will be published on the social networks of the Ministry of Health from February 14th.

Click here and access the document for requesting support from SVS/MS for participation in the Certificate in Epidemiology Program.



