Ministry of Health promotes 1st International Seminar on Impact Assessment of Health Research — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health holds, this Wednesday and Thursday (7 and 8/12), the 1st International Seminar on Impact Assessment of Health Research. The event will bring together research centers, development agencies and key researchers in the field of research impact evaluation in Brazil and in other centers around the world. It will be online and free, upon prior registration.

The aim is to promote dialogue between researchers and managers, encourage the exchange of national and international experiences on the subject, particularly in relation to health policies, while disseminating the approach to a wider audience.

Over these two days, researchers and managers from Catalonia, England, Holland and from various bodies and institutions in Brazil, focused on scientific and technological development, will discuss the challenges faced and idealized solutions for achieving a science that is increasingly aware of the its social role.

“In the entire cycle of public policies, science plays an innovative role, proposing more timely and reliable solutions, providing subsidies for better quality public health and equity”, said Daniela Fortunato, general coordinator of Evidence in Health at the Department of Science and Technology (SCTIE/MS).

