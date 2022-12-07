Ministry of Health offers six courses on rehabilitation of people with disabilities — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health, through the Secretariat for Management of Work and Health Education (SGTES/MS), highlights six free courses, aimed at health professionals involved in the rehabilitation of people with disabilities. The training, available on the platform of the Open University of the Unified Health System (UNA-SUS), has already enabled 21,681 multipliers.

Discover the educational offers:

Attention to the Amputee

In the course, it is possible to understand the guidelines regarding care for the amputee as part of the process of improving the services provided by the SUS through the Care Network for Persons with Disabilities (RCPD), which is the organizer of health policies related to the amputee . Workload of 30 class hours. Enrollments continue until March 30, 2023.

Caring for People with Cerebral Palsy

Through this course it is possible to understand the definition, characterization and classifications of Cerebral Palsy (CP), as well as the diagnosis, risk factors and conditions associated with CP. It is expected, therefore, to address information necessary for the care of people with CP to be properly directed in the context of the SUS. Workload of 30 hours/classes. Enrollments continue until March 30, 2023.

Caring for People with Down Syndrome

During the course it will be possible to know and better understand the particularities and characteristics of Down Syndrome and the role of the professional in this context. Workload of 30 class hours. Enrollments continue until March 30, 2023.

Care for Elderly People with Disabilities

In this course, it will be possible to understand how the multidisciplinary health teams act in the rehabilitation of the elderly, in different points of care of the Health Care Network (RAS) in the SUS, considering that the planning of the rehabilitation of the elderly is carried out together with the other therapeutic interventions and health promotion and disease prevention. Workload of 60 class hours. Enrollments continue until March 30, 2023.

Effective Communication with Hearing Impaired and Deaf People in Primary Health Care

This course launches the challenge of searching for new perspectives to identify the different possibilities of communication that a person with hearing impairment or deaf person can have. The peculiarities of the history of the person with hearing impairment and the deaf will be presented, and the forms of communication and the achievements that the care network for people with disabilities has already achieved, as well as the influence of hearing loss and the possibilities of reestablishing the flow of communication with the use of technologies. Workload of 180 class hours. Applications are open until January 31, 2023.

Oral Health Care for People with Disabilities in Primary Health Care

Through this course, it will be possible to understand the production of Oral Health care in Primary Health Care (PHC), as well as to identify the specificities in the management of people with disabilities within the PHC. Workload of 45 class hours. Enrollments continue until February 9, 2023.

