Malaria treatment must be done until the end; know the most common symptoms — English (Brazil)

Malaria is an infectious disease transmitted to people through the bite of infected female mosquitoes. After confirmation of the diagnosis, the patient receives treatment on an outpatient basis, with drugs that are provided free of charge in units of the Unified Health System (SUS). The treatment aims to eliminate the parasite from the person’s bloodstream, interrupting the worsening of the disease and must be done until the end, even if the patient does not have any more symptoms.

With the mosquito bite, the parasite begins the reproduction cycle in the body of the infected individual. After at least a week, a variable picture appears, which includes high fever, headache, chills, tremors and a lot of sweating. Many people, before presenting these more characteristic manifestations, also experience nausea, vomiting, tiredness and lack of appetite.

The mosquito of the species Plasmodium falciparum is the main responsible for severe cases of malaria. In this clinical picture, if there is no treatment, there is a chance of developing the so-called cerebral malaria, responsible for about 80% of lethal cases of the disease.

In addition to the current symptoms, there may also be a slight stiffness in the neck, sensory disturbances, disorientation, drowsiness or excitement, convulsions, vomiting and headaches, and the patient may reach coma.

If not diagnosed and treated in time, malaria can lead to death. Therefore, with the appearance of symptoms, it is essential that the patient seek a health unit as soon as possible. Pregnant women, children and people infected for the first time are subject to a greater severity of the disease.

