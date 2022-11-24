Public hearing will debate drug for the treatment of rare degenerative disease — Português (Brasil)

Public hearing convened for December 7th by the Secretariat of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs in Health (SCTIE), of the Ministry of Health, will address the inotersen drug for the treatment of transthyretin-related familial amyloidotic polyneuropathy (TTR-FAP) in adult patients in stage 2 or non-responders to tafamidis meglumine (a drug already incorporated into the SUS).

TTR-PAF is a rare and progressive disease caused by the deposit of a protein, transthyretin, in tissues, altering its structure and function, and may affect the peripheral nerves of the head, eyes, muscles and ears.

The public call for those interested in participating as speakers receives registrations until this Thursday (24). The technology underwent the final evaluation of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec), during the 113th Meeting, and had an unfavorable recommendation for incorporation due to the cost-effectiveness and budgetary impact of the technology in the SUS. With the public hearing, the proposal is to listen to society and the actors involved in the issue.

The online hearing will take place from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm and will be broadcast live on Conitec channel.

Treatment at SUS

There is a therapeutic alternative for patients facing the disease in its initial phase, according to the Clinical Protocol and Therapeutic Guidelines (PCDT) for Familial Amyloidotic Polyneuropathy. Since 2018, the drug tafamidis meglumine has been incorporated into the SUS for adult patients with polyneuropathy — a simultaneous disorder of several peripheral nerves — symptomatic at an early stage and not undergoing liver transplantation.

Another medication for the same indication for cases of hereditary amyloidosis related to transthyretin with polyneuropathy, for patients in stage 2 or who have an inadequate response to tafamidis, is patisiran sodium, which is under analysis by the Executive Secretariat of Conitec and will be based on brief in the Commission.

