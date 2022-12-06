Brazilian Natural Medicine

Ministry of Health holds the V Edition of the Lenita Wannmacher Award — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health holds, next Thursday (08), the V Edition of the National Incentive Award for the Promotion of Rational Use of Medicines “Lenita Wannmacher”. The award encourages technical, scientific, artistic, cultural production and social contribution aimed at the Promotion of Rational Use of Medicines (URM) with application in the Unified Health System (SUS).

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, the representative of the Pan American Health Organization in Brazil, Socorro Gross, and Professor Lenita Wannmacher will participate in the Award Ceremony. Throughout the day, there will be oral presentations of the finalist experiences, which will be evaluated and classified by the Special Commission judges.

With a vast career dedicated to health, Lenita Wannmacher is one of the most respected professionals in the study, research and dissemination of issues related to human health and the rational use of medicines. The award is organized into three modalities and six priority areas:

  • Management and/or clinical experience, which includes presentation of actions to mitigate the inappropriate use of medications, innovative strategies for automated monitoring of medication use and innovative cultural production for the URM;

  • Technical-scientific production at undergraduate, specialization, master’s and doctoral levels;

  • Social interventions in the development of actions and artistic/cultural productions carried out by civil society to promote the URM.

Researchers, managers, health workers, artists, representatives of cultural institutions and civil society organizations participate in the contest. Representatives of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems) and National Council of Health (CNS) also participate in the award ceremony.

Service

V Edition of the National Prize for Incentives to Promote the Rational Use of Medicines “Lenita Wannmacher”
Date: 12/08 (Thursday)
Awards ceremony time: from 6 pm
Location: Complexo Brasil 21 – SHS Quadra 06, Brasília (DF)

Ministry of Health



