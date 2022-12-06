Ministry of Health and Fiocruz launch course on tackling stigma and discrimination in health services — Português (Brasil)

The Ministry of Health, in partnership with the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), launched a free online course on “Fighting stigma and discrimination against vulnerable populations in health services”. The purpose of the course is to qualify health workers on the influence of stigma and discrimination in the health care process.

The development of the course was born from the need to sensitize and equip health professionals for inclusive, humanized, intersectional and non-discriminatory care. The proposed content intends to update, improve and qualify the socio-historical practices and constructions that occur throughout the work process, through the interaction between professionals and users of health services.

Among the topics addressed in the first module of the course, conceptual bases will be addressed, such as stigma and discrimination, individual, programmatic and social conditions of vulnerability and ethnic implications in health. The course has 5 modules aligned with national and international scientific evidence, focused on advances in dealing with social vulnerabilities.

The training is carried out by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, through the Fiocruz Virtual Campus and the Coordination of Health Surveillance and Reference Laboratories, in partnership with the Department of Diseases, Chronic Conditions and Sexually Transmitted Infections of the Health Surveillance Secretariat of the Ministry of Health (DCCI/SVS/MS).

