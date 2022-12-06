Results published for education actions in epidemiology and biostatistics in ATS — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health published the result of the public call for proposals for postgraduate courses in Health Technology Assessment (ATS). Twelve proposals were analyzed, of which three are for a professional doctorate, seven for a professional master’s degree and two for a master’s and professional doctorate. Among the proposals received, only one was not adequate to the minimum requirements demanded in the call.

Access the publication in the Official Gazette of the Union here.

The bank of recommended proposals will subsidize the planning and execution of continuing education actions for the Department of Management and Incorporation of Technologies and Innovation in Health (DGITS) and for the Brazilian Network for the Assessment of Health Technologies (Rebrats).

Ministry of Health