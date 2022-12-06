Carex-Brasil project was the subject of an international seminar — Português (Brasil)

The Carex-Brasil International Seminar was held in a hybrid form in Salvador (BA), in the last week of November, and discussed the results of the first stage of the project. The event had the participation of health professionals, managers of Reference Centers in Occupational Health and representatives of workers in exposed occupations.

CARcinogen Exposure (Carex) is an international information system on occupational exposures to carcinogens. Originally, it was developed for the epidemiological purpose of exposure surveillance and determination of risk and disease burden in European countries. Carex’s primary approach is to systematize information on the prevalence of the main carcinogenic exposures in work environments, taking into account census population statistics and administrative records of workers and their insertions in the production process.

The director of the Department of Surveillance in Environmental Health and Occupational Health (SVS/MS), Thaís Cavendish, highlighted the participation of professionals involved in the construction of the program. “I appreciate the dedication of all the people and institutions involved in Carex-Brasil. It is a priority for our department to better understand and assess the exposure of our workers to hazardous substances and products,” she said.

In addition to the Ministry of Health, the National Cancer Institute (INCA) also participated in the Seminar; the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO); Fundacentro and the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT).

MS representatives presented the Carex-Brasil Project, emphasizing the threats posed by pesticides throughout its production chain. Occupational exposures, in this case, are in food production, marketing and use of products, that is, in various work environments, such as those with exposure to pesticides, silica, benzene and asbestos.

Of the 133 agents, 53 are present in the production processes. The project’s challenge is to find the most appropriate methodology to discuss in a more representative way the current reality of this type of exposure at work.

Ministry of Health