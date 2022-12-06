Ministry of Health opens public consultation on incorporation of Pfizer vaccine for children aged 6 months to under 5 years

The Ministry of Health opens, as of this Tuesday (6), a public consultation on incorporation into the Unified Health System (SUS) of the Pfizer vaccine for the immunization of children aged 6 months to under 5 years against Covid-19 .

Manifestations can be sent until 12/15, through the website of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec). The contribution period will last ten days due to the relevance of the topic and anyone can participate. This stage is part of all incorporation processes analyzed by the Commission.

Currently, in the case of the age group between 6 months and under 3 years, the Pfizer vaccine is recommended for children with comorbidities.

Conitec gave a preliminary recommendation in favor of the merger. After the public consultation, the topic returns to the Commission for the final opinion.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health