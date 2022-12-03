PAHO celebrates 120 years and honors Ministry of Health for efforts to improve SUS — Português (Brasil)

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) celebrates, this Friday (2), 120 years of existence. It is the oldest international public health organization in the world, which acts as a regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO), working with the countries of the Americas to improve the quality of life of their populations.

This Friday is also the Pan American Health Day, a date that marks joint actions by the countries of the Americas in promoting health and fighting to eliminate diseases such as polio, last recorded in Brazil in 1989.

During the anniversary ceremony, held at the organization’s headquarters in Brazil, in Brasília (DF), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that PAHO is in the heart of every citizen of the American continent. “PAHO has undisputed leadership. And its performance is in line with what the SUS has done for Brazil. Where there is Brazil, there is SUS. And where there is an American country, there is PAHO lending a helping hand”.

“The foundation of PAHO’s work is technical cooperation. And cooperation is nothing more than a way for us to grow together, to work towards the same objective, building relationships and always collaborating to save and transform lives, in Brazil and throughout the Americas region”, said the PAHO/WHO representative in Brazil, Socorro Gross.

At the ceremony, Pasta was honored with a plaque in which PAHO recognizes the Ministry’s contribution to the constitutional guarantee of the right to health, working with states and municipalities to improve the SUS.

Technical Cooperation

The PAHO/WHO Office in Brazil works directly with the Ministry of Health, other ministries, state and municipal health departments. Joint action is promoted through technical cooperation.

Among the agreements is the Term of Cooperation 140, which provides for actions to qualify health management to improve equity and efficiency in the allocation of resources in the SUS. Terms were also signed that work in the field of strengthening pharmaceutical care and expanding epidemiological knowledge in the public health system.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health